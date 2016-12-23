High School teacher surprises Madison Police with Christmas delivery

Madison Police got free lunch Friday thanks to a local high school teacher.

The teacher and her family surprised the officers with pizza and fudge.

A labor of love that was sparked from an unlikely encounter with police earlier this week that left more than just a ticket in her hands.

High school teacher Andrea Nelson and her kids Regan, Riley and Rainey trekked to the Madison police station with a special appetizing Christmas delivery.This all came about after the family was pulled over by a Madison police earlier this week.

“They came up to this window right here and asked me for my license and insurance card and they told me that my tag had expired,” Andrea Nelson said.

The high school teacher just knew she was getting a fat, expensive ticket, but it ended up being the total opposite.

“They said this is a secret Santa gift for you. I thought it was joke. When I went to open the envelope there was a $100 bill in the envelope," said Nelson.

To say thank you for the money and their service to the community, the Nelsons surprised police officers with boxes of pizza, fudge and lots of hugs and love.

“This pizza looks good and it is one of those things where it is accessible to eat, so this is a good thing,” said a police officer.

“It feels great, we have such a caring and wonderful community that we serve,” said another police officer.

The police and the Nelsons hope more people would embrace the spirit of giving and love in their communities this holiday season because that's what Christmas is all about.

