Warren County: Head on collision sends several to hospital

Warren County officials are investigating an accident that sent several people to the hospital Friday night.

MHP Corporal Eric Henry says a pickup traveling north on Highway 27 lost control and went into the southbound lane, where it struck another pickup head on.

Officials said three people were taken to area hospitals.

Two of the victims were airlifted to UMMC.

