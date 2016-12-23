Two dogs killed in house fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two dogs killed in house fire

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Investigators are working to figure out how a house fire started on Greenview Drive in Jackson.

When firefighters entered the burning house they found at least two dead dogs.

Within 15 minutes, the fire was under control.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

