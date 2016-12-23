Serial armed robber behind bars

Seven jurisdictions across the metro area participated in a joint investigation after a serial armed robber was caught and confessed to multiple crimes.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said, "There were actually two here in Rankin County. There was one if Florence and one in Richland."



Pearl Police took down 26-year-old Michael Berry of Jackson, a suspect in multiple armed robberies in the metro, just minutes before he was plotting an armed robbery in Pearl Thursday night. He was caught after violating traffic laws.



Sheriff Bailey said, "He was driving a grey Dodge Avenger. There was a meeting with several metro area law enforcement agencies and everybody compared notes and then put some good information out there."

The officer knew he was wanted in the metro area.

After he was arrested the joint investigation continued. Madison Police said confessed to armed robberies at the Subway and Circle K Store in Madison. He also confessed to committing armed robberies in Ridgeland, Richland, Florence and Jackson dating back to the beginning of November.



Sheriff Bailey said, 'I am proud to say a very alert Pearl police officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the armed robber, made a traffic stop, and recovered a firearm."



Pearl Police detained Berry, handing him over to Madison Police.

He is charged with two counts of armed robbery out of Madison.

As the on going joint investigation continues with Pearl, Florence, Richland, Brandon, Jackson, Ridgeland and the Rankin County Sheriff's Office additional charges and arrests are expected.

