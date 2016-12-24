Pearl deadly shooting victims identified

Saturday Pearl police were piecing together the circumstances that tragically ended the lives of two people and left one injured after a shooting.

Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty identified one victim as 17-year-old Heather King. The suspected shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Wilson. The third victim, King's father, is listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities are not releasing his name.

Lt. McGairty said officers received a call, to the 3400 block of Old Brandon Road, around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check on a man that had a gun.

McGairty said as officers arrived at the house shots were already being fired.

Officials say King, Wilson and King's father were found in the yard with gunshot wounds.

We're told King and Wilson were pronounced dead at UMC.

Officials say officers on the scene were told the 22-year-old man and the teen girl were dating.

We're told the suspected shooter's wound appears to be self inflicted.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.