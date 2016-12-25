Rankin County Deputies arrest "Grinch" couple

A tale of meth, munchies, and the Grinch made an appearance on Christmas Eve in Rankin County.

Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a "Grinch" couple just in time to save Christmas.

On December 24th around 9:00 p.m., the Rankin County Sheriff's Office received a call from a resident at HWY 13, south of the Puckett community.

The caller said that he and his wife came home and there was a dirty, red Chevrolet Cavalier parked in their carport. When they approached the home, a man and a woman ran out of the house, got into the red Chevrolet and drove off.

The couple immediately called 911 and reported it to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the scene and noticed once inside the home, the "Grinch" couple had made themselves at home.

They had been eating the homeowners' Christmas treats, including pecan millionaires and divinity. The suspects had also raided the couple’s refrigerator and had been smoking inside the house.

A county-wide “Be on the Lookout” was put out to all Law Enforcement agencies for the car and suspects.

Rankin County Deputy, Luke Stickman, spotted the car on Hwy 18 at Hebron Hill and made a traffic stop.

The deputy identified the occupants and the car as matching the description of the burglars.

Deputy Stickman, backed up by Brandon Police, arrested the suspects. A search of the man revealed approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine.

Both suspects were transported to the Rankin County Jail and charged with burglary and possession of controlled substance.

The suspects were identified as Stephen Valentine of Hattiesburg and Victoria Valentine of Moss Point. Both will appear before District Attorney Michael Guest and County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an Initial Appearance.

One suspected associate is still at large. Officers say he is as cuddly as a cactus and charming as an eel. He was last seen in Whoville.

