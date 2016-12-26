Coming up on WLBT: Funeral services for former sheriff Malcolm McMillin

The McMillian family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes to former Hinds County sheriff McMillian. We'll have a live report.
Meanwhile, across the world, fans mourn the loss of singer George Michael. We'll have more on his death when you join us.
Christmas has come and gone, but the unseasonable warm weather sticks around. How long will it last? Your forecast will be on the minute you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
An Estill County teenager who's battling cancer has a unique wish for his 16th birthday his family hopes to grant: he's asking for a mailbox full of birthday cards.More >>
Villagers and news reports say a 25-year-old Indonesian man was swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi.More >>
Monday night, police began a death investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a vacant home on S. Bedford Ave. on the south side of Evansville.More >>
A sweet high school senior wanted to grant his grandmother the opportunity to do something she has never done before – attend a high school prom.More >>
According to an Uvalde County church, a bus carrying members of their congregation has been involved in a fatal wreck.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper and Republican leadership in the North Carolina House of Representatives reached a tentative agreement to repeal House Bill 2 late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Images posted on Twitter on Monday they show several examples of what, the post claims, won't be allowed at Stanton College Prep prom and an example of a dress considered acceptable with the words "good girl."More >>
They met an undercover agent in the parking lot of a Dollar Store, where police say they handed over the baby for for $3,000 in cash.More >>
