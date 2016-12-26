JPD identifies victim in deadly early morning wreck - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});

JPD identifies victim in deadly early morning wreck

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: Family Source: Family
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One person is dead and another has been taken to a local hospital with injuries after a morning wreck in Jackson. 

JPD has identified the victim as 23-year-old Shannen Arnold.

The crash happened just before 7:45 Monday morning on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue, near Parkside Place. 

According to a JPD tweet, the cause of the two car accident is under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly