JPD identifies victim in deadly early morning wreck

One person is dead and another has been taken to a local hospital with injuries after a morning wreck in Jackson.

JPD has identified the victim as 23-year-old Shannen Arnold.

Shannen Arnold-23, identified as deceased driver involved in Monday morning fatal car crash. Accident is still under investigation. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 26, 2016

The crash happened just before 7:45 Monday morning on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue, near Parkside Place.

According to a JPD tweet, the cause of the two car accident is under investigation.

Two vehicle accident. The cause of the accident is under investigation. No identity to release at this time. More information to come. https://t.co/GBO6ZdTAzg — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 26, 2016

