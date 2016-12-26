Driver trapped under car after Madison County crash

A driver is trapped after he crashed and his car flipped over on top of him.

Madison County's Public Information Officer Heath Hall confirms that the county is working a wreck where the car flipped over onto the driver.

The wreck happened at Loring Road in Camden, near Velma Jackson High School.

There is no information on the condition of the driver at this time.

