Clinton's Akers commits to Florida State

Cam Akers intends to play at Florida State.
One of Mississippi's most heralded recruits ever, the Clinton star chooses the Seminoles over Ole Miss, LSU, and others. Akers plans to enroll in school next month.
He accounted for 66 touchdowns in leading the Arrows to the 6A state championship. Akers is ranked as the nation's #1 senior recruit at the running back position.
