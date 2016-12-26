High-volume traffic for after Christmas shopping, including returns

As exhausting as it may sound, the day after Christmas is one of the top shopping days of the year, but not everyone packing the stores is spending. Some are making returns.

At the Outlets of Mississippi the day after Christmas is all about hitting the sales and putting gift cards to good use.

"Usually the deals are better," said Shandy Herrington of Vicksburg. "We usually have an annual shopping trip the day after Christmas."

No returns for the sale seeker and her family. They came ready to fill the car with bags.

"We are looking for tennis shoes and clothes," added Herrington.

They were using gift cards and cash. Issac Gooden of Jackson also came with his family to find some deals.

"I got some money, and it put me back on top of my financial situation," said Gooden. "I'm looking for some shoes here at Nike. I might find some at Aeropostale."

Outlets of MS management expects up to 30,000 shoppers the day after Christmas.

"We didn't open until 10, and there were already customers here walking around at nine o'clock waiting for the stores to open," said General Manager Kathy Hackshaw. "I didn't see too many bags with the customers arriving, so I think they're here to spend their cash and gift cards".

But not every gift is a keeper, and returns are a big reason many retailers are packed.

"I'm here returning some items because it's just too small and I want to see about getting a gift card, so we can apply to another purchase," said Leah Young of Brandon who was returning a gift at Walmart.

Many major retailers are cracking down on their open ended return policy.

Especially items like Drones, they have shorter return days. You'll only have 14 days to return it at Target. Walmart returns are 15 to 30 days depending upon the item and date of purchase.

Have your receipt when returning and be prepared to provide a photo ID.

