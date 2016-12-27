State representative pre-files "Merry Christmas Law"

Mississippi representative Tom Miles announced that he has pre-filed "The Merry Christmas Law" for the 2017 season.

According to Miles, Christmas is his favorite time of year and he believes that people should be able to say "Merry Christmas" at work, in schools and in the community. This law is modeled after a similar state law in Texas that was signed into law in 2013.

The Texas law allows students, parents, teachers and school administrators to acknowledge Christmas.

Miles posted, "The goal here is to give everyone the freedom they deserve to say ‘Merry Christmas’ but not to encourage adherence to any particular religious belief."

