Last minute tax breaks to catch before year ends

The clock is ticking before Father Time turns back the pages of another year.

That means you have a few days to get tax deductions in that can save you big bucks in 2017. From donating to charities to putting extra money in your retirement account consider these last minute tax moves before Dec. 31.

Who doesn't want to lower their tax bill and pay less to Uncle Sam? One of the most popular tax breaks is the deduction for traditional IRA contributions.

"This matters for any employer plan. You have to have the money withheld from your paycheck before the end of the year," said New Perspectives portfolio manager Ryder Taff. If it's a personal IRA you still have until tax deadline so you have a little more flexibility there,"

If you are over 50 years of age you can contribute even more money to the IRA. You can still play catch up and quickly maximize end-of-year retirement contributions with your last check.

"With the catch-up rule, with the 401k, the annual contribution is $18,000 this year and I believe it will be the same next year," added Taff. "And if you are over the age of 50 you can send an extra $6,000.00."

The best part about IRA contributions is you do not have to itemize the deductions, they are adjustments to gross income giving you a nice tax break.

This year there is a permanent change in charitable giving that you can still take advantage of. Taff also noted this,

"If you send money directly from an IRA to a charity it doesn't even count on your income," noted Taff. "While previously you could have taken the money out and given it to a charity. If your standard deduction is high, if you are over 65 and you weren't itemizing deductions, that didn't make a difference."

You can also make noncash donations, donating clothing, furniture, and other items to the local thrift shop, be sure to keep a receipt.

Families saving for college should consider contributing to a 529 college savings account before the end of the week.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.