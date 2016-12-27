One seriously injured in single car wreck on Highway 18 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

One seriously injured in single car wreck on Highway 18

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD responded to a single car crash on Highway 18 near Maddox Road. 

In a tweet, JPD says that one driver is seriously injured and is being extricated for medical transport. 

Aircare is also at the scene. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

