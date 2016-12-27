Hinds DA's trial resumes for day four

Day four of the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith resumed Tuesday after a two day Christmas break.

There was an interesting turn of events when the trial resumed.

Prosecutors called D.A. Smith's attorney Jim Waide as the first witness.

Waide was questioned about allegations made by Smith that drug evidence was planted in the case involving Christopher Butler.

Smith's lawyer told prosecutors that he had not seen video evidence of planted drugs.

There was also testimony on animosity between the District Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's Office.

"Because yall have a personal vendetta against him, against Mr. Butler. So how could he possibly use you to do that," said Waide. "Get a special prosecutor was the reasonable alternative."

Butler's former girlfriend Kwanza Hilliard took the stand. She said she and Butler had two children together.

Hilliard testified that agents raided her home where drugs were found.

"Did you give a statement to law enforcement about the drugs and money found in your home? asked the prosecutor. "Yes," said Hilliard.

"Did they ask you who the drugs belonged to in the statement?" asked the prosecutor. "Yes," she answered.

"Who did you say the drugs belonged to that were found?" said the prosecutor. "I said if it was any found, it was not mine. It was Chris's," answered Hilliard.

She also told jurors that over $100,000.00 found at the home was hers. According to Hilliard, the cash was money from a former job buyout payment.

Prosecutors plan to call Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride to the stand Wednesday.

