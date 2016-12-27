Jackson police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

Jackson police responded to a shooting on Tuesday at University Boulevard and Chestnut Street.

One person was injured. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times but is in stable condition at UMMC. Police believe it stemmed from a shooting into a home on Winter Street.

Spent bullet casings littered the street.

Commander Tyree Jones said, "From what we understand, there was an altercation that stemmed from an alleged shooting or shots fired in the 800 block of Winter Street, just prior to this incident occurring. Allegedly, the suspect came to this location and shot the victim."

The suspect has been identified as Paul Staples, aka "Solo," but he is not in custody.

