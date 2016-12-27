Vicksburg leaders move closer to demolishing abandoned hospital

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.More >>
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.More >>
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.More >>
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.More >>
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.More >>
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.More >>
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.More >>
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a shooting in which a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured.More >>
Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a shooting in which a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured.More >>
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.More >>
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.More >>
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity before its collapse.More >>
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity before its collapse.More >>