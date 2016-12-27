Vicksburg leaders move closer to demolishing abandoned hospital

The city of Vicksburg is moving closer to tearing down the old Kuhn Memorial Hospital building.

More than 200-years-old now, the vacant structure has become an eyesore and haven for crime. Mayor George Flaggs says the goal is to breathe new life into this old building, but before that happens the hospital has to be torn down and that could take place as early as next summer.

"This will be one of the primer projects of 2017," said Flaggs. "We want to be able to demolish it and clear the site.”

Mayor Flaggs say city leaders have applied for $400,000 in grant funding and the town also plans to pitch in to complete the long overdue project.

“We are just glad to know if nothing is going to be done with it just tear it down,” said Vicksburg Resident Geniva Jones.

For more than two decades the hospital has set vacant and at times been a haven for crime. Jones lives next door to the eyesore.

“Too many things have happened including the murder, all the stealing stuff, so just tear it down," said Jones. "I am glad progress is being made. I am thankful to our Mayor George Flaggs and for you to following it up.”

Until the hospital is knocked down, the city has cleaned the property and put up a fence to keep the vagrants away.

“We just feel so much better that time and money is being put into the area, so we feel safe over here,” said Jones.

The city has big plans for the 12-acre site.

“We have already done the preliminary work and the asbestos testing," said Flaggs. "I would love to see moderate income housing, recreation facilities, tennis courts, basketball courts on the property. I think it has all the attractions we need in the North ward.”

