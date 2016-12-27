Law enforcement agencies step up presence during holidays

From the day before Christmas Eve to the right after the new year, AAA reports more than 103 million people will travel over the holiday season and that most will choose to go by car.

Now to prepare for the increase of drivers on the road, law enforcement agencies, like the Mississippi Highway Patrol, have stepped up their presence on some of our state's busiest roadways.

"We put more troopers out on the roadway to make sure they we are able to force people from speeding, make sure people aren't driving under the influence of alcohol and one of the main things is just being visible," said MHP Corporal Eric Henry.

Corporal Eric Henry says so far, the new enforcement plan is working, but it hasn't kept the holiday weekends from being deadly.

"Last year, we worked over 250 crashes," explained Henry. "We had five fatalities last year during the Christmas holiday. This year we had 141 crashes and two fatalities. One fatality is bad enough, but by the high visibility that we've had and the enforcement with it, we think that kind of deterred a lot of the accidents and crashes for this holiday."

Henry says most of the accidents they are seeing come from from distracted driving or people hitting deer that happen to be crossing the roadway.

Corporal Henry says remember to give yourself plenty of time when traveling, don't be in a rush and if you need to send out a text, ask your passenger for help or pull over.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.