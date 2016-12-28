No adults present at time of fire that killed two children

Two children are dead after candles reportedly sparked a house fire in Greenville.

Just after midnight, Greenville Fire Department was sent to 1421 East Ollie Circle for a reported house fire.

Firefighters were told small children were inside and they conducted a search as they extinguished flames. A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old were found dead in a rear bedroom.

Four other children managed to escape the flames before firefighters arrived.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, no adults were in the home at the time of the fire. The parents arrived later and were taken to the police department for interviews.

It appears no gas or electricity were on and candles had been placed throughout the house.

"While the fire appears to have been started by candles, at this time, the cause and origin remains under investigation," said Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. "This tragedy could have been prevented; it is a reminder to use extra precaution when utilizing candles and heating homes with space heaters, natural gas, and ovens."

The chief says since there was no power at the home, they are also investigating to see if the house had battery powered smoke alarms and if they would have worked to prevent this tragedy from happening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I, along with the City of Greenville, offer my deepest condolences to the family of the one and three year old toddlers who lost their lives in the house fire," said Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons. "I also want to thank the Greenville firefighters and other first responders for their heroism. We are grateful for the safety of the other four children that survived."

The Mayor's Youth Council is also working to put together a clothing drive for the children and the family since investigators say the home and everything inside is a complete loss.

