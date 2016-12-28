2 suspects wanted for armed robbery during Facebook transaction make court appearances

Friday Clinton officials said two armed robbery suspects appeared in court.

City of Clinton Spokesperson, Mark Jones said both Lordellro McCullough and Broderick Howard were each given a $250,000 bond.

Both surrendered to authorities. Broderick Howard turned himself in to Clinton Police and Lordellro McCullough turned himself into the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

Both were wanted for an armed robbery during Facebook transaction.

On Wednesday, Clinton police arrested Paris Pierce, charging her with accessory to armed robbery. She bonded out after being held on a $25,000 bond.

Police say the juvenile, responding to a Facebook post of a cell phone for sale, met the trio Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Clinton business. She got in the car with them, showed them the money for an iPhone she was supposed to buy. A gun was pulled and she was robbed.

The trio left with cash and the victim's wallet.

Clinton Police are urging residents to use the Internet Purchase Safe Exchange zones they have in the police parking lot for these types of transactions.

