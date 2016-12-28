Assistant D.A. testifies in Day 6 of Smith trial

The Hinds County Assistant District Attorney, cleared of conspiracy charges, took the stand Wednesday in the case against his boss.

Wednesday's testimony focused on surveillance videos and bad blood between the D.A. and the Attorney General's Office.

Hinds County Assistant D.A. Jamie McBride told state prosecutors that his report on Christopher Butler's surveillance video didn't totally support District Attorney Robert Smith's theory.

McBride said he was asked by Smith to gather information to support the D.A.'s claim that MBN agents planted drugs in Butler's home.

Smith is accused of working to prevent Butler's prosecution.

"I don't believe the video showed conclusive evidence," said McBride. "I told him that the video showed certain inconsistencies between their police report and what actually occurred on the video."

He also shed more light on the tension between the D.A. and AG's office...

"Marvin be fair. I broke up a fist fight between you and Mr. Smith in my building," said the county attorney.

Assistant Attorney General Marvin Sanders, who was questioning McBride, said Smith started an argument with him when the AG's office was assigned a murder case the D.A. was trying to dismiss.

"I particularly heard people screaming punk a**. I'ma get you and this kind of stuff and you trying to get around the other assistant attorney general was pushing you down the stairs and me holding Robert back at the top of the stairs," added McBride.

McBride said he believed the animosity began when Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander ran against Smith for Hinds County D.A.

AG's Office Investigator Ronnie Odom followed McBride as the second witness of the day.

He testified that Smith gave false information to a judge in Butler's case.

Prosecutors showed the jury court transcripts.

The state maintains that Smith made untrue claims about video evidence tampering, expert testimony and that there were no drugs found at Butler's home.

The day's testimony ended with Odom.

The trial resumes Thursday. It is not clear if Christopher Butler will be taking the stand in the case.

