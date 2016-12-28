Ridgeland Trustmark Bank robbed

Ridgeland Police say the Trustmark Bank, at 1108 East County Line Road, was robbed Wednesday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

Police say the robbery happened around 3:20 p.m.

He handed one of the tellers an envelope and a cloth bag. The note instructed the clerk to fill the bag with money from her drawer.

The teller complied and handed the suspect the bag. The suspect left on foot.

He is described a male of slender build, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a red and black hat. Although no weapon was displayed, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

