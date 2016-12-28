Shots fired at JPD officers during carjacking; officer grazed - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A JPD officer suffered minor injures after shots were fired during a carjacking on Meadows Street late Wednesday night. 

The suspects fired shots at officers and an officer returned fire. 

The car, a 2016 Chevy Impala, was taken at gunpoint during a robbery just after 7 p.m. from a south Jackson apartment complex. No injuries were reported during the robbery. 

Police recovered the car on Lee Street. 

The suspects were able to get away from police. Authorities believe one of the suspects is "Nawffside Oudaa". 

Contact police if you have any information on this shooting or the suspects' whereabouts.  

We will update this as more details become available. 

