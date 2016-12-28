Shots fired at JPD officers during carjacking; officer grazed

A JPD officer suffered minor injures after shots were fired during a carjacking on Meadows Street late Wednesday night.

The suspects fired shots at officers and an officer returned fire.

JPD on scene at 2700 Meadows Dr., carjacking suspect(s) fired shots at officers, officer returned fire. One officer w/ minor injuries. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 29, 2016

The car, a 2016 Chevy Impala, was taken at gunpoint during a robbery just after 7 p.m. from a south Jackson apartment complex. No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Police recovered the car on Lee Street.

Two suspects fled in a carjacked black 2016 Chevy Impala. Vehicle has been recovered on Lee St. No suspects in custody. Search ongoing. https://t.co/PEg15wu4Bt — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 29, 2016

The suspects were able to get away from police. Authorities believe one of the suspects is "Nawffside Oudaa".

This individual, possibly armed and dangerous, allegedly involved with officer involved shooting on Meadows St. Call police w/ info. pic.twitter.com/DHctt1Gsk7 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 29, 2016

Contact police if you have any information on this shooting or the suspects' whereabouts.

We will update this as more details become available.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.