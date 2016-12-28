Former Undersheriff files lawsuit against Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason has been hit with a federal lawsuit by former Undersheriff Cheryl Matory.

She was appointed by Mason to become the first African-American female Undersheriff in Mississippi history, shortly after Mason's election. Filed in federal court Wednesday by attorney Lisa Ross, the suit, which represents only one side of the argument, alleges Mason created a sexually hostile work environment and practiced sexual and racial discrimination.

Matory also accuses Sheriff Mason of breach of contract, claiming he fired her for not arranging sexual encounters between Mason and another female officer named Tomeca Barnes.

"I've reviewed the lawsuit. I refute the allegations," Sheriff Mason said. "I cannot comment any further because this matter is now pending litigation."

