Clinton Police urge residents to use Internet Purchase Safe Exchange Zones

A 15-year-old was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy an iPhone. One person has been charged and two more are on the run.

"Our victim set up a cell phone exchange or cell phone purchase with somebody she didn't know online," said Clinton Police Detective Josh Frazier.

It was a Facebook post the 15-year-old girl responded to online. She met Paris Pierce, Lordellro McCullough, and Broderick Howard in the parking lot of Dollar General of Northside Drive.



"She did get into their car to do the exchange," added Detective Frazier. "A struggle happened over the money and our suspect pulled a weapon on her and left the scene."

Detective Frazier said they believe Howard is the man who pulled the gun. The trio left with the juvenile's 250 dollars in cash and her wallet.

Detectives caught the driver, Paris Pierce, and charged her with accessory to armed robbery. She bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon on a 25 thousand dollar bond.



"Don't talk to anyone on the internet you don't know," warned Detective Frazier. "If you are going to do it, be extremely careful and if you plan to meet them do it somewhere safe like the Clinton Police Department or at your local police department."



Residents are asked to use the Internet Purchase Safe Exchange zones they have in the police parking lot for these types of transactions. They said it's a way to deter incidents like this from happening.



McCullough and Howard are on the run. If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

