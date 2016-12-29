Protect your personal information when you get rid of electronic devices

We store virtually everything on our phones and laptops; emails, texts, credit card, banking information. What if you want a new phone? How do you wipe the old one clean?

Unless you take certain steps, all of the information is still there, easily accessible to others, even identity thieves.

The first step is to go to settings and start turning everything off.

"Go to settings, turn all your contacts off, said WLBT IT engineer Carzel Frazier. "You do icloud, you want to go to Icloud and do the same thing, sign out of everything individually and make sure it's all the way out. Email? same thing."

But there's more, people are purchasing sensitive data when you sell you phones and laptops online; text messages, secret passwords, shopping apps, a gold mine at their fingertips for the taking.



"Go to general, go to reset, here you have your options, added Frazier. "You can reset all settings or you can erase all content and erase all settings. If you are going to give you phone away, you erase all content and all settings."

Then hit the magic phrase erase iPhone. For android phones, go to settings, backup, reset, scroll down to factory data reset, reset device and hopefully your information disappears.

For laptops, experts say there is not factory reset.

"If you are going to sell your laptop or something like that, personally I would remove the hard drive that's in there," said Frazier

Before getting rid of the laptop, you can replace the hard drive with a new one or simply tell the buyer.

