Alcorn State forward Reginal Johnson named SWAC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Alcorn State's Reginal Johnson has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his outstanding performance in week seven of the regular season.



Reginal Johnson

Alcorn State

Jr. | F | 6-5 | 250

Monroe, La.



Johnson posted back-to-back double-doubles during Alcorn State's two games this past week. On Dec. 20, the junior put up 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-53 loss to Grand Canyon. He followed with a 19-point, 12-rebound effort against Rust College on Dec. 22, which helped push the Braves to an 83-68 win that snapped a six-game slide. The 12 boards were a career-high for Johnson.



Currently, Johnson leads the Braves in scoring, putting in a shade under 15 points per night. He is also averaging 7.4 boards per game.