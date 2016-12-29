Four arrested in recent auto burglaries in Rankin Co.

Over the past two months more than 30 auto burglaries have been reported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

These burglary reports came in from several subdivisions in north central Rankin County.

Firearms, computers, cameras, gift cards, checks, wallets, credit cards and other things were taken from the vehicles. In several of the burglaries, the vehicles were left unlocked, but in three of the burglaries, a window was broken out.

On December 28, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for a home. When they got to the house, the four suspects tried to escape and jumped out a window then ran into nearby woods. Deputies chased them on foot and were able to catch all four.

The 7 suspects were taken to the sheriff's office. Four of these suspects, three adults and one juvenile were arrested on charges related to the auto burglaries. The other three suspects were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The men arrested for auto burglary were 18-year-old Charles Reed Gentry, 19-year-old Zachary Ramone Walker, and 19-year-old Raymond Garret Flowers III all out of Brandon.

The 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with 6 counts of auto burglary.

The other three adult suspects were taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on several auto burglary charges.

All three are being held in the Rankin County Jail without bond, pending their initial appearance in court. Additional charges by the sheriff’s office and local police departments are expected.

