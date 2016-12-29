New Year's Eve free safe rides home

Ringing in the New Year is a tradition, one that usually involves alcoholic beverages.

Often the revelry turns into heartbreak and death because of a drunk driver. More than one-quarter of all deadly crashes in Mississippi involve drunk drivers.

This year, party goers who have had one too many can put down the keys and pick up the phone. AMR ambulance service with a host of volunteers will provide a free ride home or to hotels. You can call 601-368-2323 to hail a ride.

The drivers are EMT's and Paramedics. The free safe ride home will be available New Year's Eve from 11:00 p.m. - 3:00 a.m..

Drivers will pick up you up from downtown Jackson, near the reservoir and also in Byram and take you to your home.

