Two injured after Jatran bus and car collide

A Jatran bus and a car collided on Woodrow Wilson Avenue Thursday afternoon just after noon.
According to Jim Pollar with AMR, two patients were taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries. AMR responded within 9 minutes of the call.
We will update this story as soon as we know more.
