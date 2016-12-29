Two injured after Jatran bus and car collide - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two injured after Jatran bus and car collide

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jatran bus and a car collided on Woodrow Wilson Avenue Thursday afternoon just after noon.

According to Jim Pollar with AMR, two patients were taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries. AMR responded within 9 minutes of the call.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

