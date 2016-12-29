Leake Co. man charged after kidnapping, assaulting mother and girlfriend

On Monday, deputies in Leake County responded to a domestic violence call on Pine Grove Road.

Deputies spoke with Sarah Jacobs, who stated her son Tommy Ogletree had assaulted her. Ogletree was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies then spoke with the girlfriend of Ogletree, Tracee Chamblee. Chamblee stated that she had also been assaulted.

Both women also stated that they had been held against their will and were not allowed to leave while they were being assaulted.

He's been charged for two counts of domestic violence and kidnapping.

