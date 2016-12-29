Leake Co. man charged with murder of nephew

A Leake County man has been arrested in the death of his nephew.

On December 23, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Waggoner Road.

Deputies found 22-year-old Lavonta Luckett had been shot and taken to Baptist Leake ER where he was pronounced dead. Deputies took 20-year-old Anson Greenwood, Luckett's uncle, in custody at the scene of the shooting and recovered a .40 caliber pistol.

Greenwood is charged with murder.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.