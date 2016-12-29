House fires: Planning for an escape

When a home catches fire, you may have only minutes to escape. Many of us can just run for the nearest exit but for children, babies, the elderly, or disabled it may not be as easy.

"What I hear from students a lot when we talk about this is 'My bedroom is upstairs, how am I going to get out?' said Madison Fire Department Educator Lisa Garforth. "I can't tell them how. That's something that they have got to go home and practice with their family."

Garforth says when practicing your fire drills at home, you should make multiple plans using different exits.

For example, the door you typically use is blocked and your child may need to escape through a window.

"You're going to lower the blinds, which is going to keep the glass from coming in," said Garforth. "(You) could pick up a chair, stand back and throw it through the window."

Once you get out of the home, Garforth says you need to go to that designated meeting spot that you and your family agreed upon. It could be something like your neighbor's house then call 911.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.