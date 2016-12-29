Man at center of Hinds DA trial takes the stand

The man at the center of the Hinds County DA's conspiracy and bribery case took the stand for the defense Thursday. Meanwhile, the state rested after testimony from a convicted felon pardoned by former Governor Haley Barbour.

Christoper Butler was the first witness called for the defense. District Attorney Robert Smith is accused of trying to prevent Butler's prosecution on drug charges.

Butler is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center downtown and told jurors he had been held in four different jails since his January 19th arrest. He said he was held in solitary confinement for five months.

"When you were moved from jail to jail what grounds were you told as to why you were being moved?," asked Defense Attorney Jim Waide.

"I was told that my life was in danger." answered Butler.

"Who told you that?". Waide continued.

"Some guys from the Mississippi Narcotics. That's what they told me. They were from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics," Butler said to the jury.

Butler testified that he had seen evidence of his life being in danger before stopping, consulting with his attorneys, then pleading the Fifth Amendment.

Robert "Too Sweet" Henderson was the last witness called by the state. Henderson told the court that he worked on Smith's re-election campaign.

He testified that he was given money by three people. He said he then met with Smith and paid the DA to drop their criminal charges.

"In the process of giving him the $2,500.00, he took a thousand out of it and I told him that we really needed it for the campaign purposes and he gave me the other $1,500.00 and told me to use it for the campaign," Henderson testified.

Henderson was indicted in August for bribing former Hinds County Assistant District Attorney Ivon Johnson.

The Defense called U.S. Attorney Greg Davis to the stand as their second witness following Butler's testimony.

