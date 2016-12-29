Opponents file briefs in HB 1523 appeal

The Religious Accommodations Act is still on hold per orders of a federal judge but more folks are adding in their voice to say they never want to let it take effect. More briefs were filed with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

"We will fight this as long as we have to fight it because it's not OK to say that your beliefs are more important than my beliefs," said Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear, pastor at Joshua Generation Metropolitan Community Church.

Brandiilyne and her wife Susan joined in on a brief but so did their congregation.



"HB 1523 is the antithesis of Jesus Christ's message and I feel as a minister, it is my duty to fight that so people can see the truth and find the hope that they're looking for," noted Mangum-Dear.



As a reminder, HB 1523 was designed to protect three specific religious beliefs: that marriage is between a man and woman; no sex outside of such marriage; and a person's gender is determined at birth.



Businesses, including Sanderson Farms, chimed in to say the legislation threatens to "inflict lasting harm on Mississippi's economy". Plaintiff Rims Barber is glad to see others speaking out.



"I stayed here for all these years in Mississippi because there are good people and we are a community that wants to move ahead," said Barber.



Governor Phil Bryant sent the following statement:

"This is a good law that was democratically enacted and is perfectly constitutional. The district court’s decision is ripe for reversal and we are confident that, as this case moves ahead, it will be reversed. The people of Mississippi have the right to ensure that all of our citizens are free to peacefully live and work without fear of being punished for their sincerely held beliefs. And as governor, it is my duty to uphold my oath to defend the people of Mississippi and the laws passed by those entrusted to represent them."

