Mother and father charged in Greenville fire deaths

The mother of two children killed in a Greenville fire Wednesday has been arrested. Thirty-three year old Jennifer York is charged with two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence.

York made her initial appearance Thursday and Judge Michael Prewitt set her bond at $250,000. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the father of the children, 24-year-old DeWayne Turner, also for two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence. Detectives have been actively searching for Turner but have not been able to find him.

The fire was reported just after midnight on December 28. Two girls, ages 1 and 3, were found dead in a rear bedroom. Four other children managed to escape the blaze. No adults were present at the time of the fire.

RELATED STORY: No adults present at time of fire that killed two children?

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.