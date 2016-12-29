Rankin deputies arrest 4 suspects involved in recent auto burglaries

Over the past two months, officials say more than 30 auto burglaries have been reported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. These burglary reports came in from several subdivisions in North Central Rankin County.

Firearms, computers, cameras, gift cards, checks, wallets, credit cards and assorted other property were reportedly taken from the vehicles.

In several of the burglaries, the vehicles were left unlocked. In three of the burglaries, a window of the vehicle was broken out.

Investigators were able to develop suspects and on Wednesday evening were able to obtain a search warrant for a home. When deputies executed the search warrant, four suspects attempted to elude arrest by going out a window and into a wooded area.

After a short foot chase, deputies were able to apprehend the four.

Deputies transported 7 suspects from the house to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. Four of these suspect, three adults and one juvenile, were arrested on charges related to the auto burglaries.

The other three suspects were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with 6 counts of auto burglary. The juvenile’s case will be presented before Judge Tom Broome in Rankin County Juvenile Court.

The three adult suspects were all taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on several auto burglary charges.

All three are being held in the Rankin County Jail without bond, pending their initial appearance before Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest and Judge Kent McDaniel in Rankin County Court.

Additional charges by the sheriff’s office and local police departments are expected.

