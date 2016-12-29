Keep your cards safe from skimmers

Crooks are still making away with your credit card information using skimmers. The Attorney General's office talks about what's happening and how you can protect yourself.

"We do know thieves are getting these numbers somehow," said Meredith Aldridge.



It could be through internet purchases, any other location, or through the most commonly reported, gas stations.

"Consumers do have a set amount of time to report the fraudulent use of their credit card or their credit card numbers. So, we do want to make sure consumers are aware they do need to report immediately any unauthorized activity on their credit card or debit card," said Aldridge. "With debit cards, you have to report unauthorized activity within 60 days to insure you are not going to be liable for those charges."



Meredith Aldridge from the Mississippi Attorney General's office said their team has received a number of complaints and requests for assistance from a number gas stations in the local area and state wide.



"Our office is able to provide digital and forensic analysis that will assist the local authority," added Aldridge.



Ultimately, hoping to catch the crooks behind the cards, Aldridge said it's critical you continuously monitor all of your financial accounts and if possible, use cash.

"It's unlikely that they would notice a skimming machine is there or on the particular gas pump," said Aldridge. "But, we do recommend that consumers use gas pumps that are closer to the entrance. We have found that skimmers will not put skimming devices on the pumps that are closest to the door."

