Father of toddlers killed in Greenville fire turns himself into police

The parents of two toddlers, who died in a Greenville house fire, are being charged in their deaths.

The father, who police were actively searching for, turned himself in on Friday. 24-year-old DeWayne Turner is charged with two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence in the deaths of his 1 and 3-year-old daughters.

34-year-old Jennifer York was taken into custody and made an initial appearance in court on Thursday. She is also charged with two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

The children, identified by family members as Damiya and Yazzuiqe Turner, died shortly after midnight Wednesday. They were found in a rear bedroom.

"Initially when we arrived we found that there were initially six children that were in the home at the time of the fire. Ages ranging from 14 to the 1-year-old," said Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown. "And so the 14-year-old, the 12-year-old, the 8 and 4-year-old, they escaped from the house.”

Greenville police and fire officials say the parents were not home at the time of the fire. There was no gas or electricity working in the home.

Candles had been placed throughout the house. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

