Wounded officer recovering; JPD investigating

A Jackson police officer shot in the arm Wednesday night is recovering, while a woman who was carjacked by the same suspects is left terrified, and without her belongings.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance says law enforcement officers can never predict when a situation will turn bad.

"Well, it's absolutely scary, but you know, it's a dangerous profession," said Chief Vance. "I think it's a tribute to the courage of individuals that become police officers that put their lives on the line on a daily basis."

"No suspects in custody at this time," said Commander Tyree Jones. "During the course of the investigation, we have identified one person that was possibly in the vehicle."

JPD believes a teenager is responsible for shooting the officer. They aren't sure of his name yet but on Facebook, he goes by "Nawffside Oudaa."

Unfortunately, the victim of the carjacking is left without a car while JPD holds it for evidence. She's had to rent a vehicle and foot the bill.

"What we're trying to do is hold the perpetrators accountable, and in order to do that, we must have evidence," added Vance. "And obviously if they were inside of that vehicle, that's a primary place for us to gain evidence, and that's what we hope to do."

The investigation is ongoing, and we'll bring you updates as soon as possible.

