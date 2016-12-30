Copiah Co. home burns to ground, homeowner in FL - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Copiah Co. home burns to ground, homeowner in FL

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
WESSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Copiah County homeowner went to Florida and while he was gone his home burned to the ground.

The fire started around 4:40 a.m. on Friday on Barlow Road. Smyrna, Barlow and Allen fire departments all responded to the scene and put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated right now.

