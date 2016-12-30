2016 SWAC Basketball Player of the Year declares for NFL Draft

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Texas Southern's Derrick Griffin has left the men's basketball team with the intent to declare for the NFL Draft.

The news was reported by the Houston Chronicle, and the move was confirmed by the team earlier today. According to multiple Houston-area media outlets as well as Griffin's Instagram page, he has signed with agent Bus Cook.



Griffin, who played basketball and football for the Tigers, quickly made waves on the court and the field.



The 6-foot-7 Houstonian won last season's SWAC Player of the Year honor after becoming the first player on record to average a double-double through the season and was also a second-team All-SWAC selection at wide receiver after a freshman season where he led the conference in touchdown receptions (11). He played in only two games this past season for the football team, grabbing seven passes for 115 yards and a score.



Griffin was also averaging a double-double for the Tigers this season at 11.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. His 5.8 offensive rebounds per game is the best in the nation.



Prior to college, Griffin was a highly-touted recruit in both sports in 2013, as some recruiting ranking services had him pegged as high as the No. 5 receiver in the country.