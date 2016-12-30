Leake Co. man killed, shot in head with shotgun

On Thursday night a man was shot in the head with a 20 gauge shotgun while driving on Midway Road in Leake County.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Matthew Bishop from Carthage. According to witnesses, there were five men in a car driving south on Midway Road.

Police say that one of the men in the car shot Bishop in the head as they were driving.

There is no apparent motive yet for the shooting. 29-year-old Charles Justin Myers has been charged with the murder of Bishop.

Myers is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.

