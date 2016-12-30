Armed robbers hit Pike Co. Dollar General

A Pike County Dollar General was held up Friday morning by 3 armed men wearing black hoodies.

The store is located on 3173 Hwy 570 West.

The men entered through the front door and had their faces covered. Police say two of the men had hand guns and one pointed his gun at the clerk working and demanded her to open the safe.

The three men ran towards a wooded area near Enterprise Road.

