Teen identified in south Jackson carjacking; currently wanted by police

Police have identified a 16-year-old wanted in a south Jackson carjacking.

16-year-old Marcus Thompson, known on Facebook as "Nawffside Oudaa", turned himself into Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, Monday.

Thompson was questioned on January 2 by detectives and released. On January 3, he was identified and charged with armed robbery and auto theft.

He is currently wanted by Jackson police.

According to the victim's sister, the woman who was carjacked was pregnant and had her 7-year-old son with her at the time.

"Nawffside Oudaa" and one other person approached her with a gun and took her wallet, purse, keys and 2016 Chevy Impala. The suspect then drove the stolen car to Meadows Street near Woodrow Wilson where shots were fired.

"We will immediately turn him over to investigators with the Jackson Police Department,” said Mason.

One police officer was grazed by a bullet. The suspects fired shots at the officers and officers returned fire. The car was then recovered on Lee Street.

The incident involving the officer being grazed on Meadow's Street is still under investigating and no charges have been filed at this time.

