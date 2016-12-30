Recycling ends in Madison County

Friday was garbage pick up day in Bradshaw Ridge, one of thousands of Madison County neighborhoods that had recycling days.

Only platted subdivisions in the county could participate in recycling...the problem half never requested the service.

"Out of 8,900 homes that could have participated in the program, the county by our vendor showed that less than 4,000 homes were actually participating in the program. So you are saying some subdivisions did not opt in. There were subdivisions that never requested to participate in the program," said Shelton Vance, Madison County Administrator.

With the lack of participation by those subdivisions the county could not financially justify a recent $10,000 a month hike for collection by Waste Management, that put the collection cost at $23,000 a month.

Homeowner Brent Bishop was disappointed about the change.

Bishop said, " Like I'm a little disappointed. We liked being able to have that second pick up with recycle."

Effective January, Madison County will switch from curbside recycling to drop off bin recycling at four locations. Those include Yandell Road Fire Station, 114 Yandell Road. Southwest Fire Station, 141 Lake Cavalier Road. Stribling Road Fire Station, 520 Stribling Road which will be in place by January 15th.

An additional location will be announced in the future. Materials that can be placed in the recycle bins are paper, cardboard, plastics, and aluminum, but glass is not allowed.

If you have a question about recycling or solid waste collection you can call Madison County at 601-855-5503.

