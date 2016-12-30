Walt's Look Around: Natchez Decorations

A special set of decorations has been set up in the Natchez area off and on for many decades. Now, it has come to some people’s attention, the decorations themselves need some attention.

They are set up on the bluff downtown Natchez overlooking the Mississippi River, about half of them. The others are across the river in Vidalia, Louisiana. But anyone who has been in the area for any length of time remembers them as a part of the magic of their childhood Christmases. Natchez Mayor Darrell Grennell went to see them when he was young.

"You know, when I was a little boy my mom and dad would load all six of us in a station wagon, me and my brothers and sisters, and we would actually, there would be a line a mile long to wait to see these at the old International Paper Company and we would be super excited," said Mayor Grennell.

During the energy crises of 1971, when President Nixon asked all of us to cut off our lights for Christmas, the decorations stopped being put up. Burnely Cook remembers them from that time.

"I remember them well from back in the, I remember when they stopped them in ’71," said Cook.

They’ve had a few resurrections since the paper mill closed at various places around town. Most consistently, for a few years now, they’ve been set up on the bluff downtown. And evidently, they are still making Christmas memories for youngsters. But they are getting old. And that’s brought up concern for their future from fans like Burnley and the Mayor, who both recognize the need for community support, maybe we could say, for some Santa’s Helpers, skilled in woodwork and art and mechanics and electricity to adopt and keep these decorations up once and for all.

"Yea, there should be a perpetual maintenance on it," added Mayor Grennell." And there’s an organization here in Natchez called Christmas in Natchez. Their charge is to help to maintain these.

Meantime, Burnley Cook is taking names of skilled volunteers on his Facebook page who would like to help.

"And the more people you get involved in the community, the more kind of a sense of proprietorship they’ll have; and pride in it," said Cook. "That they’ll want to see it taken care of."

And it seems like to me that in this case, the more the merrier will equate to Merrier Christmas seasons in the future in Natchez; and a sense of inclusiveness and ownership in a set of memories shared by a lot of people in the community.

