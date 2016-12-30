JPD identifies hotel robbery suspect - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});

JPD identifies hotel robbery suspect

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department has identified a man wanted for armed robbery.

Police are now searching for 22-year-old Dennis Beckley. 

Police say the Buckley is suspected of robbing the Howard Johnson Hotel on Beasley Road on Thursday.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the incident.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Buckley, you are urged to call police. 

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly