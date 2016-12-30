JPD identifies hotel robbery suspect

The Jackson Police Department has identified a man wanted for armed robbery.

Police are now searching for 22-year-old Dennis Beckley.

WANTED: Dennis Beckley, 22, Armed Robbery-Business, Howard Johnson Hotel on Beasley Rd. Call police at 601-960-1234/601-355-TIPS #JPDwanted pic.twitter.com/e1bZ93PHxo — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 31, 2016

Police say the Buckley is suspected of robbing the Howard Johnson Hotel on Beasley Road on Thursday.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the incident.

Help JPD identify this robbery suspect from a 12/29 robbery of Howard Johnson Hotel at 585 E. Beasley Rd. No injuries reported. Call police. pic.twitter.com/ZVcrGWUdil — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 30, 2016

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Buckley, you are urged to call police.

